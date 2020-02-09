The Miss Northwest Florida Scholarship Pageant was held January 24-26 at the Washington County Ag Center in Chipley. Thirty young ladies from the sixteen counties that comprise Northwest Florida competed in two days of competition. This included panel interview, fun fashion and personal introduction, press conference interviews, evening gown and stage presence as well as on-stage question.

Preliminary pageants to qualify to compete at Miss Northwest Florida were held this past summer. Emma Weeks, (Chipley) held the Jr Miss Panhandle preliminary title. Emma is now your new 2020 Jr Miss Northwest Florida. She is the daughter of Chad and Lindsey Weeks. She attends Washington County Christian School, and is an active member in the county’s 4-H livestock program.

The newly crowned Miss Northwest Florida Queens will spend the next year volunteering in their communities and working closely with the Ronald McDonald House, the chosen charitable organization of the Miss Northwest Florida Pageant. In addition to charitable works and volunteering in their communities, the queens will be attending festivals and various activities in and around the Northwest Florida area.

The newly crowned 2020 Miss Northwest Florida Queens are: Miss Northwest Florida – Cassie Brown, Malone; Teen Miss Northwest Florida – Kadance Fredericksen, Crestview; Junior Miss Northwest Florida – Emma Weeks, Chipley; Little Miss Northwest Florida – Zoey Romine, Pensacola.

For more information or for appearance bookings contact, Miss Northwest Florida Pageant at missnwfl@yahoo.com.