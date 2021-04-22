Mills obit

Hilda Faye Mills, age 74, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard.

Hilda was born on December 10, 1946 in Donalsonville, GA to the late Nathan and Lillie Richards Tipton. She was lifelong resident of Marianna and a longtime member of Lovedale Baptist Church. Hilda was an avid Gator fan and was full of life. She enjoyed making people laugh, sewing, entertaining, and spending time with her family. Hilda will be remembered for her loving and caring heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, Howard T. and Clesie Mills, Jean Jarmon, and Dennis Mills; and sister, Sarah Elizabeth “Beth” Sullivan.

Hilda is survived by her husband, Donald R. Mill, Sr.; son, Donald R. Mills, Jr. (Shauna) and their children, Tyler (Haden) Mills, Jayde Mills Saturley (Chris), Logan Mills and her child, Keileigh Mills all of Marianna; daughter, Carol Mills Norton (Chris) and their daughter, Madison; brother, Charles H. Tipton (Dianne) of two Egg and their children, Celena Morris (Robby) of Dothan and Nathan H. Tipton, II of Two Egg; sister in laws, Janice Mills O’Neal (Ronnie) of Mississippi, Thelma and Junior Carlton of Marianna, and Merle Ladnier of Mobile, AL; niece, Loretta Shaw of Bascom, Cheryl Watson of Greenwood, and Beth Bundy of Sneads.

A private family graveside service was Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Lovedale Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Charles Tipton officiating and Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lovedale Baptist Church at 6595 Lovedale Rd. Bascom, FL 32423 in memory of Hilda Mills.