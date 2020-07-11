Millering obit

Theresa “Nikki” Millering, age 32 of Alford, passed from this life on July 9, 2020, at her residence.

Nikki was born on November 18, 1987, at Eglin Air Force Base to Thomas and Emelita Millering. A 2006 graduate of Navarre High School, Nikki went on to attain a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Arts and Digital Media from the University of Central Florida. She was known and will be remembered as a very selfless and loving person who always put others first, especially her friends and family. Nikki loved to knit and crochet, often making gifts for her loved ones. She also enjoyed many types of tea, her calming jasmine spray, and flowers.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Sam Wood.

She is survived by her parents, Thomas and Emelita Millering; two brothers: Thomas Millering II and wife Felicia of Ohio, Jason Millering and wife Rose of Virginia; grandmother, Marina Wood; her nieces and nephews who she adored: Angelina, Jasmine, William, Ava, and Caroline.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Obert Funeral Home. There will be a receiving of friends one hour prior to the service at Obert Funeral Home, 1556 Brickyard Road, Chipley.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements.