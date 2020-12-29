Miller obit

Hoovie M. Miller, 92, of Marianna, FL, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Marianna Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Hoovie was born November 8, 1928 in Henry County, Alabama to the late John Jefferson Nowell and Lula Johnson Nowell. She moved from Blountstown, FL to Marianna, FL in 1975 where her and her husband, Floyd B. Miller, owned and operated Miller Bait and Tackle on Merritt’s Mill Pond. Hoovie was a member of Malone First Baptist Church and Malone Joy Club. She loved hosting family Christmas parties and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Earl C. Tyler, Floyd B. Miller, and Fred C. “Bud” Martin; infant daughter, Sandra Mae Tyler; parents, three brothers, and four sisters.

Hoovie is survived by her daughters, Delilah Winchester and husband, Sid and Jan Horne and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Donald Porter and wife, Candy, Alan Horne, Kayla Norton and husband, Tim, Trey Winchester and wife, Lauren; and five great grandchildren

A private family graveside service will be in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Allen Lindsey officiating, Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Partners for Pets building fund at 4011 Maintenance Dr, Marianna, FL 32448.