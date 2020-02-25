Miller obit

James Dewey Miller, age 68, passed from this life February 24, 2020 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. He was born in Chipley, FL on November 6, 1951 to Hughie and Mary A. (Page) Miller. James worked for the City of Lynn Haven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter; Carla LaCros, and 4 brothers; Rickey Miller, Jackie Miller, Billy Gene Miller and Bobby Miller. He was survived by his loving wife; Janet Miller, two daughter; Tammy Bartz and husband Jamie and Jessica Richardson, one son-in-law; Darren LaCros, one brother; John Street, two sisters; Mary Neil Wood and husband Foley and Bennie Ussery, 3 sister-in-laws; Martha Miller, Sonia Miller and Quita Miller, and 9 grandchildren; Austin Marion, Emma Bartz, Dana Bartz, Reagan Parcon, Annabelle Shaw, Colby Hill, Autumn Infinger, RJ Hill and Erica Adams.

Funeral Service will be held 2:00P.M., Thursday, February 27, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Joey Nicholas officiating. Interment will follow in the Vernon City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends can sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.