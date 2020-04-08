Miles obit

June Cope Miles of Chipley, went home to be with her Lord, April 6, 2020.

She was born, June 26, 1934, in the Cope Community as the firstborn child of Harry and Nellie Williams Cope. June’s life was centered around her family, her church, and her students.

All her life, with few exceptions, she lived within steps of Holmes Creek Baptist Church where she accepted Christ and attended faithfully. From a young age she was a diligent church worker, taking the roles of Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Children’s Church Worker, Nursery Worker, Chairman of the Benevolence Committee, Deacon’s Wife and especially looked forward every year to working in Vacation Bible School, to list only a few of her contributions. Having no piano at home, as a teen, she became a self-taught pianist by using the church piano and playing hymns.

June’s education from first grade through graduation began with her riding to school on her Daddy’s school bus, while attending the Chipley Schools. She graduated from Chipley High School as an Honor Student, a member of the Beta Club and the Band, in the Class of 1952.

After high school she attended the first class of the newly established Chipola Jr. College at Graham Air Base in Marianna. She and other students helped clear the land where the new college would be permanently located. She graduated from Chipola Jr. College in 1954 as one of eight students from Chipley.

June continued her education at Florida State University with aspirations of becoming a teacher. As part of finishing her studies, she returned to Kate M. Smith Elementary for her teaching internship under Ms.Vela Riley. She graduated from FSU in 1956, receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree.

After graduation she advanced to her next dream–teaching. As an educator she taught in Milton, Cottondale, and Wausau, but her longest tenure was at Kate M. Smith Elementary in Chipley where she retired in 1991. Her calling as an elementary school teacher lasted for 32 1/2 years with twenty-seven of those being in first grade in the same classroom. During those years of teaching, she was the daily chauffeur to and from school for many of her nieces and nephews.

After she entered her new career and bought her new ’56 Chevy, she also found a new love– Billy Miles. In her parents’ home, they were married April 18, 1957. In 1964 they established their “Forever” home in the center of the Cope Community. After her retirement, she would ride her golf cart in each direction from her home, checking on her family and neighbors. The children were always excited as she approached, because they would get a ride or even a chance to drive the golf cart with Aunt June.

June and Billy would be blessed by the birth of two sons, who would establish homes on either side of their home. But, her love, joy and pride for her three grandchildren was immeasurable.

In addition, June will be remembered as a caregiver for her husband, parents, mother-in-law and for her calls and visits to shut-ins in the area. She was an avid FSU fan, having season football tickets for many years.

June was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law: Mary Barton Miles, and a sister-in-law: Annie Merle Miles Rachner.

She is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Billy Miles, two sons, Mark Miles, Grant Miles and wife Karyn; three grandchildren, Alex Poole of Tallahassee, FL, Austin Miles and Mackenzie Miles; sister, Ann Prescott (Addison); brother Lynn Cope, Sr. (Faye); brother-in-laws, Jerry Rachner of Martinsville, VA and Truman Miles (Brenda) of Cordova, TN. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

In consideration of community health and safety of the public, a private graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Hospice or Holmes Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.