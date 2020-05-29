Milam obit

Vivian “Granny” Waugh Milam, age 73, passed form this life Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Tampa, Florida on September 4, 1946 to William and Louise (Stalnaker) Waugh. Granny had retired from the family vinyl construction business.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard Milam, and her son, Michael Milam Morris.

Mrs. Vivian is survived by her son, Richard Milam II and wife Melissa, one daughter, Stacy Finch and husband Patrick, one sister, Connie Chastain and husband Bill, 4 grandchildren: Ciara Lee, Austin Lee, Jake Finch and Riley Finch and one great grandchild, Aiden Jackson.

Memorialization will be by cremation.