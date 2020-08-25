Middleton obit

Jeanette Hagans Spann Middleton died on August 22, 2020.

Jeanette was born in Sneads, Florida, on June 7, 1929, to Emma Rebecca Barentine Hagans and John Henry Hagans and was an only child.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her mother, her father, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, stepbrothers, and friends whom she considered to be family.

She moved to Robertsdale in 1958 and resided there until May 2013. She lived with her daughter in Daphne, Alabama, from 2013 until June 2019. At the time of her death, she was a resident at Diversicare of Foley (a long-term care facility).

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Faye Spann and son, Charles Byron Spann (Lynn). She is also survived by two grandchildren, Rebecca Suzanne Garlock (James) and Brian Scott Spann (Jacquelyn), as well as a special granddaughter, Amanda Perkins. Ms. Middleton had four great grandchildren, Reagan Elizabeth Garlock, Kiera Kimbler, Brandon Perkins, and Easton Kape Spann.

Miss Jeanette, as she was known by many Baldwin County locals, was the head cashier at Morgan’s Piggly Wiggly. She worked there for more than 20 years. During the 1960s and early 1970s, she worked at Hammonds’ Grocery Store. She had a sweet tooth and loved cake, candy, cookies, and pie. She particularly loved pound cakes with no icing and washed down with a “good” cup of coffee. Boy, did she ever love coffee. Each day, she would have multiple cups for breakfast, lunch, and supper, as she called it. She always kept sweets on hand and made sure she had something to offer her visitors. For her 91st birthday, she requested a homemade pecan pound cake that was big enough to share with her friends and the nursing staff at Diversicare. She loved her family and her greatest fear was leaving this earth before she could see her great grandchildren grow up. She knew Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and had no doubts that the day she died; she would have a heavenly reunion with her mother and extended family. Her family has been comforted by the fact that she died peacefully and quietly. So please do not be sad that she has left her earthly body and home, rejoice and be glad knowing that she spent 91 years loving pound cake, Jesus, her family, and several lifelong friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 10:30am. The service will be at the Union Hill Baptist Church, Bonifay, FL. Despite Covid restrictions, friends and family are welcome to attend but must wear a mask and socially distance during the service.

Jeanette was a lifelong member of Union Hill and in lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Union Hill Baptist Church, C/O Connie Moore, 2465 Highway 2, Bonifay, FL, 32425. Annotate your check with “For the Building fund”.