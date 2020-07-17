Middlebrooks obit

Mr. Anderson “Fudgie” Edward Middlebrooks, age 81, of Bonifay, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Bonifay.

Born Saturday, November 19, 1938 in Ft. Campbell, KY, he was the son of the late Joseph C. Middlebrooks, Sr. and the late Josephine Brown Middlebrooks.

Along with his parents, Mr. Middlebrooks was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother.

Mr. Middlebrooks was a long-time member of the Bonifay Fire Department, and treasurer, deacon and trustee of West Bonifay Baptist Church for 40-plus years.

Surviving are: his wife, Sybil Berry Middlebrooks of Bonifay; sons: Andy Middlebrooks of CA, and Thomas Blanton Middlebrooks of Bonifay; daughter, Ruth Walker of The Woodlands, TX; sister, Anna Hall of Chipley; two grandchildren: Neal Walker and Mathew Walker; and four great grandchildren: James, Aaron, Lilly and Anderson.

Mr. Middlebrooks was loved and respected by his family and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.