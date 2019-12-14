Middaugh obit

Mr. Craig Alfred Middaugh, age 80, of Marianna, Florida, formerly of Williamsport, PA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday December 12, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Dec. 31, 1938.

He is preceded in death by both parents: Charles Basil Middaugh and Eleanor Kelly Middaugh; and wife Cynthia E. Middaugh.

He is survived by his two daughters: Stephanie Schmidt and Melanie Grand; sons-in-law: Gary Schmidt and Thomas Grand; and one grandson: Eric Grand; other relatives and friends.

He served in the United States Marine Corp and was a retired Police Officer for the City of Boca Raton, Florida police department.

He was a kind, gentle loving, caring man who loved his family, animals, children and the military.

No services will be made at this time. Instead of flowers, family would like donations to Toys-for-Tots or St. Jude in his honor would be appreciated.

All arrangements are entrusted to Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.