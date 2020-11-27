Metcalf charged with violation of probation

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call on November 26 in reference to a physical disturbance. The caller advised that a male was chasing another male with a bat down a roadway.

As a deputy arrived on scene, he observed a male with a board in his hand walking toward him. The deputy detained that male and started an investigation into the incident.

During the investigation, it was determined that both males had been in a verbal altercation. Witnesses to the incident stated nothing physical had occurred. It was determined that one of the involved males, Pierre Metcalf, had been recently released from the county jail. Metcalf was given a no contact order for the victim as part of his probation status on the previous charge. It was determined that he did have contact with the victim of that crime on this date and since being released from jail.

Pierre Metcalf, of Marianna, was arrested and charged with Violation of Probation. He was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.