Message from LEPC

Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee to Hold Virtual Tabletop Exercise/Facilitated Discussion on June 8

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold a virtual Tabletop Exercise/Facilitated Discussion on Mon., June 8, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The event is being held for members to discuss the content and level of detail provided in the HAZMAT plan to support local officials, given its scope as a regional/non-local plan, and to examine the implications from recent incidents as relates to the HAZMAT plan and LEPC’s mission. The LEPC will also meet virtually for an After Action Conference Thurs., June 18 at 1:30pm Central Time to discuss the results.

For participation information, contact LEPC staff at 850-332-7976, ext. 225 or LEPC@ecrc.org

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee is staffed by the Emerald Cost Regional Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.