Merritt obit

Theolla Merritt, 95 of Graceville formerly of Slocomb, Southern Junction Community, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of North Florida.

Mrs. Theolla was born in Elizabethton, TN, on February 19, 1925 to the late Claude Slagle and Della Lyons Slagle. A beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, she was a homemaker and worked along with her husband on the family farm.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Odis Merritt, son Keith, daughter Charlotte and several of her siblings.

She is survived by one sister Betty Harris, Elizabethton, TN, granddaughter Melissa and a host of nieces and nephews.