Merritt obit

James William “Jimmy” Merritt, Jr. 70 of Graceville passed away on November 14, 2020 from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Jimmy was born In Jacksonville, Florida on January 12, 1950 to the late James William Merritt, Sr. and Johnnie Davis Merritt. A retired iron worker, Jimmy was U. S. Marine Vietnam Veteran “Semper Fi”, in which he received several medals, commendations, campaign ribbons and a Purple Heart.

He is survived by one son Richard “Harley” Hopper and wife Kristen, Tallahassee, FL, one brother, Kenny Merritt and wife Karen, Enterprise, AL, and several extended family.

A Celebration of His life will be held on a later date.