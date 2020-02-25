Merriel obit

Mr. Bobby Earl Merriel, of Chipley, Florida, entered eternal life on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was 56 years old and a lifelong native of Chipley, Florida.

“Pee Wee”, as he was affectionately known, begun his earthly journey on March 28, 1963 in Chipley, Florida to the parentage of Dorothy J. Roulhac and Johnny R. Kennedy. He was educated in the public-school system of Washington County, Florida and was a jack of all trades in his adulthood, giving service to anyone that was in need throughout the community. Pee Wee was a vital part of the community organization New-Vizh-uhn, where he took pride and great joy in being able to give back to his community.

Those left to honor the legacy and cherish the memories of a blessed life are his wife: Phyllis O’Neal-Merriel of Chipley, Florida; four daughters: Shannon Bonner of Montgomery, Alabama, Autumn Merriel of Port St. Joe, Florida, Tia Merriel, and Kyaria Merriel, both of Chipley, Florida; three step-daughters: Naquitta O’Neal, Anori Hixon, both of Chipley, Florida, and Breanna O’Neal of Tallahassee, Florida; step-son: Christopher Andrews of Trenton, North Dakota; 13 grandchildren; four sisters: Dorothy Mae Roulhac, Mary Ann (George) Davis, Gina Roulhac, all of Chipley, Florida, and Terese Kennedy-Allen of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; five brothers: David Roulhac, Tony Roulhac, Rickey Roulhac, Nelson Roulhac, and Terry Kennedy, all of Chipley, Florida; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Service of Celebration will be held 3 PM CST, Saturday February 29, 2020 from the sanctuary of the Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries, Inc. of Chipley, Florida with Apostle David Woods, Senior Pastor/Teacher, and Rev. Obadiah White, Rev. Douglas Cotton, Elder Floyd Harper, & Elder Michael Killings, officiating. The mortal frame of Mr. Merriel will be coached to the Northside Cemetery for earthly slumber with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, providing the ministry of comfort.

The Public Viewing will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5-8 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church on Saturday one hour prior to services. Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.cooperfhchcipley.com.