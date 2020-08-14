Mercer obit

Henry Alva Mercer, age 89, went on to join his Lord and Savior on August 12, 2020.

He was born in Jackson County, FL, to Henry Grady and Laura Queen Esther Mercer on January 21, 1931.

He was married to his loving wife of 45 years Edna Mercer. Throughout his life he was known as a tireless worker and successful businessman who loved his family and community dearly. His greatest gift to all of us was his infectious smile and unique ability to bring happiness to anyone he met.

He worked over 18 years at Florida State Hospital as a shift supervisor, while establishing the first pawn and gun businesses in Marianna and Chattahoochee, where he worked and enjoyed many years of daily memories working and growing the businesses with his sons.

In 1980 he was elected to serve as Jackson County Commissioner, District 5, where he served for two terms ending in 1988. During his tenure as a commissioner he was selected as Chairman of the Board in 1983-84, and again in 1987-88. His greatest accomplishment during this period was his personal recruitment and orchestrated efforts with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to establish a new prison to this economically depressed rural farming region. In 1988 his efforts paid-off and FCI Marianna opened bringing in over 350 permanent federal jobs to Jackson County, coupled with countless contracts resulting in a greatly needed expanded tax and utility base.

He was a member of Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church where he served on the Deacon Board for many years while giving back to his Lord. His greatest enjoyment was spent hunting and fishing with his family. Al was admired by many and his contributions and service to Jackson County will last forever.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, one son, Alva Kenn Mercer, one step son, Dewayne Cook, and brothers, Colon Mercer, Rubin Mercer, and Doug Mercer.

Survivors include his loving wife, Edna Mercer; son Tim Mercer (Gladys); step daughters, Lisa Seay (John) and Sharon Charles (Scott), all of Dellwood; sisters, Judy Mercer of Dothan, AL, and Geraldine Hamilton (Donald) of Grand Ridge; grandchildren, Chris Mercer, Jennifer Davis (Ken), Jessica Mercer, Jordon Gonzalez, Meagan Rachels (Cody), Morgan Seay, Tara Horton (Jeff), Sara Napper, Brigham Cook (Colleen), Yancey Cook, and countless great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, at Dellwood Baptist Church Cemetery with Revs. Wayne Fussell, Mike Allen & Steve Benefield officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.