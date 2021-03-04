Mercer obit

Christanna Daniels Mercer, age 108, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, in Tallahassee at the home of her granddaughter, Sheila.

She was born on July 11, 1912, in Jackson County to Latt Daniels and Catharon Neal. She had four brothers, Zach, Jimmy, Everett, and Burt. Christanna lived most of her adult life in the Cypress Community. In 1934, she married Clyde William Mercer. They went on to have four children, Carolyn Lynn, Clyde Charles, Hazel Laverne, and William Harold. Christanna worked in the home, raising her children, and working alongside her husband, Clyde. She was active in the community and at school functions. She was of the Baptist faith. Until her health conditions made it impossible, her hobbies included gardening, putting up vegetables, listening to music, and the morning news. During her lifetime, Christanna witnessed many changes in the world, and had an amazing memory for life events. She often acted as the family and community historian. She was a resource for two local books. Weekends were always a time for family and friends to gather at Christanna’s for a great meal and good company. She was the heart of the family and always had a good story to tell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Mercer; her children, Charles Mercer, Hazel Mercer Barbee, and Carolyn Mercer Melvin; brothers, Zach, Jimmy, Everitt, and Burt Daniels; grandchildren, Keith Mercer, Clint Melvin, and Daryl Melvin.

Christanna is survived by her son, William H. Mercer; grandchildren, Mike (Nolah) and Zane Mercer (Crystal), Sheila, Donald Wayne, and Thomas (Cindy) Barbee, Lamar Hatcher (Debbie), Debbie Melvin Parish (Fletcher), Shawna Melvin Reese, and Clyde Lee Melvin; and many great and great-great grandchildren. Nieces and nephews include Judy Daniels Alexander, Linda Daniels Lee, Hank and Leland Daniels, and Twanna Basford Dunaway.

All of those she loved and touched deeply. Above all, she was dedicated and loyal to her family – and a source of comfort to all.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Hank Daniels officiating. Interment will be private in Cypress Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the time of service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.