Leland Dean Mead, age 93 of Marianna, Florida passed away on June 1, 2020 at his residence.

Leland was born on April 20, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio to Daniel Dale Mead and Edna Baer. He has been a resident of Marianna for 23 years, moving from Dania Beach, Florida. He served his country in the United States Army as a Paratrooper in WWII and worked for and retired from the State of Florida as a Park Ranger.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years: Genevieve “Genny” Mead of Marianna, FL; brother: William “Bill” Mead of Traverse City, Michigan; sons: Cris Mead (Charmane) of Winter Haven, FL, Brad Mead (Julie) of Key Largo, FL, Karl Mead (Erica) of Defuniak Springs, FL; 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.