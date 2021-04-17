McMickle obit

Robert Gordon McMickle Jr., age 64 of Chipley, passed from this life on April 16, 2021 at Flower’s Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Robert was born on December 12, 1956 in Tarpon Springs, Florida to Robert and Gussie McMickle Sr. He had lived in the Washington County area for 27 years since moving from Hudson, Florida and worked as a mechanic for Murry’s Tires. Robert enjoyed spending time in the outdoors cooking BBQ, working in his yard, and tending to his garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Gussie McMickle Sr.; brother: John Chester; sister: Joyce Owens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sandy McMickle of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Melissa McMickle; sister: Susan Owens and husband Jimmy of Graceville, Florida; numerous friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5-7PM Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family request that if you would like to send any floral arrangements in his honor to send plants of the foliage type.