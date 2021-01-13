McKnight obit

Mr. James ‘Jimmy’ Willis McKnight, age 75, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 12, 2021 at his home.

He was born January 24, 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late James Saul McKnight and Dora Georgina McGuiness McKnight.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by two daughters, Valerie Maxine Shirley and Wanda Sue Jones Gainey, two brothers, Lloyd McKnight and Joseph McKnight, and three sisters, Sharon Calhoun, Charlotte McKnight and Alice Ames.

Mr. McKnight is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol McKnight of Bonifay, FL; one son, Michael Jones and wife, Barbara Williams of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Eva McKnight Hathaway and husband, Keith of Dothan, AL; eight grandchildren, Melinda Worthy, James Gibson and wife Megan, Christopher Anders and wife Mary, Derek Anders and wife Kristin, John Jones, Brandon Jones, Cody Jones, and Tyler Jones and wife Katherine; five great-grandchildren, Amanda Anders, Colton Anders, Adalyn Anders, Emersyn Anders, and Kipton Anders; two sisters, Georgina Tuckey of Orlando, FL and Amy Lott and husband Gordon of Beula, MS; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, January 15, 2021, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ed Bell officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, January 15, 2021, in the Izagora Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 AM at Peel Funeral Home.