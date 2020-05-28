McKinney arrested on drug charges

Officers with the Chipley Police Department responded to 776b Pecan Street on May 27 in regards to a welfare check. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the resident who was identified as Dana R. McKinney, 39, of Chipley.

Officers observed that McKinney was upset and in the process located a used syringe in the bedroom where McKinney was located.

Officer obtained permission to search and located a pill bottle belonging to McKinney containing an unknown substance in a baggie. A field test of the substance provided positive results for ecstasy.

McKinney was arrested on scene and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on charges of:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia