McFatter and Sapp Avenue detours at State Road 79 in Vernon

There will be daytime closures of McFatter and Sapp avenues at State Road (S.R.) 79 in Vernon the week of Dec. 9. McFatter Avenue will be closed to traffic at the S.R. 79 intersection from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 as crews complete utility operations. Sapp Avenue will be closed at the intersection between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to complete drainage improvements Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12. Signs and variable messages boards are in place to alert drivers and direct traffic to the alternate routes.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.