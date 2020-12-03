McDonald obit

Ms. Alicia & Master La’Taveon McDonald, of Chipley, Florida, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on November 27, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a car accident. A beloved mother, 34 years old and a beloved son, 10 years old; both will be deeply missed.

Alicia D. McDonald was born on June 11, 1986 to the parentage of James and Debra Jackson in Bay County, Florida. She was educated in the public-school system of Washington County, Florida and was a member of the Vernon High School Class of 2003-04. Alicia was a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida.

La’Taveon K. McDonald was born on August 17, 2010 to Alicia McDonald in Panama City, Florida. He was currently enrolled in the Vernon Elementary School and was in the 4th grade. He also was member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida.

Those left to cherish their precious and loving memories are beloved parents/grandparents: James McDonald of Vernon, Florida and Debra Jackson of Chipley, Florida; two daughters/sisters: TaNisha McDonald, and Aliyah McDonald; two sons/brothers: Trayvon McDonald and Daquan McDonald, all of Chipley, Florida; two sisters/aunts: Rachel McDonald of Panama City, Florida, and Tiffany (Jahar) Ali of Gardenia, California; one brother/uncle: Brandon McDonald of Chipley, Florida; maternal grandparents/great-grandparents: Melvin & Bobbie Jackson of Chipley, Florida; along with a host of great- aunts and uncle, other relatives and friends.

A Service of Love & Remembrance will be held 2 PM CST, Saturday, December 5, 2020 from the sanctuary of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church with pastor, Rev. Tony Davis and Pastor Billy Wilson, officiating, Committal Services will follow at the Southside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home & Florist of Chipley, Florida, providing the ministry of comfort.

In consideration to public health and safety, a facial covering/mask must be worn, and a temperature check will be given to attend the Celebration of Life. Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.