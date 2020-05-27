McDade obit

Mr. Jerry Rudolph McDade, age 69, of Vernon, Florida passed away May 21, 2020 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was born September 13, 1950 in Vernon, Florida.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret ‘Peggy’ McDade, one son, Jerry Frank McDade, his mother, Eleanor Christine Brock McDade Howell, his father, Frank McDade, his step-father, Mitchell Howell and one sister, Janice June Arrant.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Amy Brunner and husband Scott of Burlington, KY; two sisters, Mary Neta Lee of Vernon, FL and Judy Hall and husband John of Vernon, FL; one brother, Randy Howell and wife Belinda of Vernon, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial will be in the Ebenezer Church Cemetery Thursday, May 28, 2020. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.