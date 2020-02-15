McCullough obit

Mary McCullough, age 90 of Bonifay, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on February 13, 2020 at the Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

Mary was born August 20, 1929 in McCurtain County, Oklahoma to James Wesley Scarbrough and Mary Tiercy White. Mary moved to the panhandle at age 11. She worked as a homemaker and attended Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Leslie D. McCullough; parents: James and Mary Scarbrough; son: Jimmy McCullough; daughters: Gearldine Burch, Christine Brown; brothers: William “Bill” Scarbrough, James “Jr.” Scarbrough; sister: Tiercy Scarbrough; son in-law: Donnie Strickland.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Pam Strickland of Bonifay, FL, Regina Bynum and husband Mark of Chipley, FL, Kimberly Shaw and husband Wendell of Bonifay, FL, Brandi Davis and husband Phil of Cave Springs, AR, Brooke Chapman and husband Chad of Mountain Home, AR; great-grandchildren: Cody Strickland (Hannah), Caleb Strickland (Marie), Haley Bynum, Jordan Bynum, Christy Bynum, Bethany Downing, Jessica Shaw, Zach Jones, Zane Chapman; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sons in-law: Array Burch of Bonifay, FL, Glenn Brown of Hot Springs, AR.

A private interment was held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.