McCoy obit

Charles Bernard McCoy, Jr., 58 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Thursday, January 26, 1961 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles McCoy and the late Nanette Lutz McCoy.

Surviving is his wife, Tatana Vaughn McCoy of Bonifay, FL, son, Allen McCoy of Urbana, OH, daughter, Shanna Edington of Palm Coast, FL, sisters, Sharon Martin of Port Charlotte, FL, Anette Channell of Mechanicsburg, OH and Charlene Lewis of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren, Elexis Edington, Declan Edington, Adalyn McCoy, Amberlynn McCoy.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.