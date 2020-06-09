McCormick obit

Jeanette Elizabeth McCormick, 80, of Marianna, FL left her earthly body on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

Jeanette was born in Jackson County on May 16, 1940 to the late Jewel Burch and Otis Hires. The family lived in Apalachicola several years as both parents worked in the fishing and seafood industry. When Jeanette was five the family moved back to Jackson County and she spent the rest of her life in the Pledger Hill Community.

Jeanette was a life-long homemaker, raising her “crew” and affectionately being momma, memaw and grandma to many more. Her greatest joys were preparing large family dinners, often followed by memorable Volleyball, Badminton, and Wiffle Ball games. Other cherished family memories were the many summer days of loading up the truck and spending the day at either Porter Pond, Iron Bridge, or Link’s Landing. She took pride in showing her plants and flowers around the yard and her sister Geneva said she always had a green thumb and “could make a stick grow.”

In her later years she enjoyed eating with family at The Oakes followed by a fun day of shopping and bargain hunting. Jeanette loved to ride around the community and tell the history of each family. She never met a stranger and if you talked long enough she would find a way that y’all were “kin.” Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. Jeanette was always doing for others and thinking of ways to brighten someone’s day, always giving and never expected anything in return. Jeanette will always be remembered for her outer and inner beauty.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Wilmer McCormick; and brother, Leroy Hires.

Jeanette is survived by one sister, Geneva Gainey, of Tallahassee.

Her legacy will be immortalized by her loving six children, Brenda McCormick, Glenda Pooser, Morgan (Lisa) McCormick, Mike (Shelly) McCormick, all of Marianna, Trish (Michael) Williams of Malone, and Russell (Stacey) McCormick of Pensacola. Nine grandchildren, Amy Tedeschi, Ashley Merrifield, Chris Williams, Zac McCormick, Blaire Blondheim, Mason McCormick, Kristin and Kaycee Yon, and Ashley Gates. Nine great grandchildren, Evan and Logan Tedeschi, John Michael Williams, Ava and Bo Blondheim, Charlie Gates, Easton Neel, Rosie and Raelyn Waldron.

Graveside funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Lipford Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.