McClendon obit

Verdell McClendon, age 80 of Wausau, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2020.

She was born November 8, 1939 in Chipley, Florida to Arthur and Essie Finch. She worked as a seamstress.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Essie Finch; loving husband: John “Red” McClendon; her daughter: Brenda McClendon; great grandson: Coltyn McClendon; her brothers: Junior Finch and McArthur Finch.

She is survived by her daughter: Peggy Carter and Robert Pettis; sons: Keith and Theresa McClendon, Michael and Heather McClendon, Chris and Dixie McClendon; grandchildren: Jessica Adams, Lil Chris and Sabrina McClendon, Skyler McClendon, Lakynn Whittington, Renlee McClendon, Memphis McClendon; great grandchildren: Erika Carter, Richard Langford, Selyna McClendon, Stylra McClendon, Carsyn McClendon; sisters: Elouise Bryant, Irene Slay; brothers: Kenneth Finch, Robert Finch, and Houston Finch.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Christian Haven Church in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Gap Pond Cemetery in Sunny Hills. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.