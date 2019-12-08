McClain obit

Kimberly Joy Clayton McClain, 48 of Chipley, Florida passed away December 7, 2019 at her residence.

Kimberly was born on December 3, 1971 in Port St. Joe, Florida to Larry and Joyce Bishop Clayton. She was formerly of Bay County, Florida. She worked as a dental assistant and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Callaway, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Joyce Bishop Clayton.

She is survived by her husband Greg McClain of Chipley, Florida; father: Larry Clayton of Havana, Florida; son: Ashton Wright of Lynn Haven, Florida; aunt and uncle: Diane and Perry McPharland of Port St. Joe, Florida;

Funeral services will be held 12 noon CST Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 6525 Lake Drive Callaway, Florida 32404.The family will receive friends from 11am CST until time for the service at the church.

Burial will follow at 2pm CST at Holly Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Those wishing to send flowers may contact Obert Funeral Home for delivery instructions.