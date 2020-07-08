McCallister obit

Mrs. Sarah Jane McCallister, age 73, of Campbellton, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, at Jackson Hospital in Marianna.

She was a native of Union Springs, AL, and a member of the Holyneck Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Mrs. Emma Daniels, Mr. Harry McCallister, Jr. and wife Eula of Campbellton, a special friend, Rev. Arlester McCallister, and a devoted niece, Mrs. Mary Blue and husband Carl of Campbellton.

Graveside committal services will be held Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at the Holyneck Cemetery with Rev. Richard Peterson, Rev. Arlester McCallister, and Rev. Ernestine Daniels officiating, and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.