McCallister obit

Tommy Glen McCallister, age 63, of Graceville, FL, passed away on July 7, 2020, at his residence.

Tommy was born on April 24, 1957, in Panama City, FL, to Billy Paul McCallister and Willie Jean Ezell McCallister. He was a lifelong resident of the Panhandle, and truly loved life. Tommy was known as an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, and had the talent of growing any kind of flower. He worked as a brick mason and had a very strong work ethic.

Tommy loved his wife, son, and family with everything he had in him, and he will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Paul McCallister.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia McCallister of Graceville; son, Jason McCallister of Graceville; mother, Willie Jean McCallister of Graceville; brothers: Robert McCallister of Chipley, William McCallister and wife Dorothy of Chipley, Eddie McCallister and wife Kathy of Chipley, and Tracy McCallister and wife Glenda of Graceville; sisters: Cathy Mathis and husband Jimmy of Wicksburg, AL, Barbara Finch Ouellette and husband Gary of Graceville, and Jeanine McCallister Brock of Dothan, AL; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley. There will be a receiving of friends one hour prior to the service at Obert Funeral Home, 1556 Brickyard Road, Chipley.

In consideration of public health and safety concerns, the family requests that anyone attending the service please wear a face covering.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.