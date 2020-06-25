James Ivey Mayo, 94, of Marianna, FL died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

James is survived by wife of 71 years, Kathryn; daughter, Kathy Baxley and husband, Tommy; son, Randy Mayo and wife, Nora; sister, Myrtle Patterson; as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 A.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Wesley Center at First United Methodist Church in Marianna with Rev. Gino Mayo and Rev. Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in his memory at 2901 Caledonia St. Marianna, FL 32446.