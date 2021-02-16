Leroy Mayo, 72, of Grand Ridge, FL, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his residence.

Leroy was born April 4, 1948 in Clarksville, FL, to the late Ernest and Mary Lou Stephens Mayo. Leroy served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Army National Guard. During his time in the Navy, Leroy served during the Vietnam War. He was employed with the Chattahoochee Police Department for eight years and was later employed by the Gadsden County School Board as a HVAC Technician from 1988 to 2010 where he also retired. Leroy was a devoted Christian and an active member of Sneads Assembly of God Church where he loved his church family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Daymon, Robert Houston, and James Louie Mayo; grandmother, Willie Mae Grantham; niece, Linda Gail Messer; and brother-in-law, JB Messer.

Leroy is survived by his children, Vonda Smith and husband, Jay of Chattahoochee, Victor Mayo and wife, Brenda of Compass Lake, Vondora Moss of Marianna, Vince Mayo of Chattahoochee, Heather Connell and husband, Justin of Grand Ridge, Victoria Faust and husband, Justin of Mandan, North Dakota; brother, Marion Mayo (Laverne Tyus) of Sneads and OB Hall; sister, Earlene Messer of Altha; grandchildren, Nikki Finch, Annashea Mayo, Carrie Mayo, Dakota Klotz, Vallen Glover, Jonathan Moss, Michael Mayo and wife, Brittney, Ashlynn, Avaree, and Houston Roy Connell, Robert and Kimber Faust; great grandchildren, Devin, Maliyah, Lex, Allie Damien, Brayden, Brinley, Abbigial, Griffin, Lilly, Luke, Blaiden, Brinley, and Bristol; several loving nieces and nephews; special friend, Ann Renee Marlowe; and special neighbors, Danny Danford, Wayne Edenfield, Tammie and Dave Seibert,

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Reverends Bill Mayo and Juno Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in Vickery Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 9 a.m., at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care from Emerald Coast Hospice, Kindred at Home, and the following caregivers: Teresa Mayo, Gail Page, Brenda Mayo, Amy Nix, Tommy Cochran, Lance Burdeshaw, and Ricky Pilcher.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice at 3015 Jefferson Street, Marianna, FL, 32446.