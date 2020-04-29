May TDC workshop & meeting

The Washington County Tourist Development Council will hold a short workshop & meeting to discuss its recovery marketing plan and budget on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2pm. The meeting will immediately follow the workshop. All meetings are open to the public. This workshop and meeting will be conducted via conference call. The call in information is as follows.

Dial-in number (US): (425) 436-6310

Access code: 526223#

International dial-in numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/director434

Online meeting ID: director434

Join the online meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/director434

For additional assistance connecting to the meeting text ‘Call Me’ to the Dial-In number above and you will be called into the conference. Message and data rates may apply.