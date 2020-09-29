Mathis obit

Charles Roland Mathis of Malone, FL, passed away September 28 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents J.A. and Ollie Mae Mathis and granddaughter Katelyn Patricia Cross,

Roland graduated from Malone School in 1956 and enjoyed hosting annual graduation reunions for his former classmates. On July 27, 1957 he married Patricia Ann Jordan and they celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year. Roland was drafted into the United States Army in 1961 and spent 2 years stationed in Germany. After returning home he was employed by Marianna Auto Parts and Dozier School before taking over operations at Green Jordan Trucking. Before his retirement at the age of 71 he was owner and operator of Bascom Farm Center which was an important part of Agricultural Operations in this area.

Roland was an avid sportsman all his life. He enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his grandchildren, always excited when they landed a big deer or caught their first fish. Anyone who knew him soon learned he was happiest being on the river fishing any chance he got. He was still active at 82 and enjoyed showing where to find and how to catch the big bream. If the water levels were right, he knew where the fish were. Many times, he would give his catch to others at the boat landing who may not have had such a great catch.

He always had a weekly schedule for visiting at the local peanut mill, checking on an old friend or neighbor and even meeting new neighbors bringing them something from the garden, a mess of fish or more recently a dozen eggs.

Roland was strong and sure in his faith and relationship with God. He taught Sunday School at different times over the years and in his later years he became more open sharing with others what God had done in his life.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia, son Chuck Mathis (Susan) of Marianna, daughter Angela Cross (John) of Malone and sister Sherlyn Mathis Gardner (John) of Peachtree City, GA, grandchildren Jessica (Austin) Thomas of Marianna, Shelby (Leland) Thomas of Marianna, Charles Jordan Mathis of Tifton, GA, and Alyssa Ann Cross of Malone, great-grandsons, Cooper Thomas, Beau and Turner Thomas.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Malone First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to the Katelyn Cross Memorial Scholarship Fund (in care of John and Angela Cross) set up at Jackson County Teachers Credit Union, 4466 Clinton St., Marianna, FL 32446.