Mathis obit

Mary Lassiter Mathis, age 88, passed away at Northwest Florida Community Hospital on November 20, 2020.

She was born in Washington County on July 11, 1932 to Alfus and Leona Lassiter.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Willard E. Mathis, her brother Med Lassiter, and her sisters Eva Mae Whittington and Dorothy Self.

Mary is survived by her four sons: Bruce and wife Vicki of Chipley, Greg and wife Cindy of Chipley, Tim and wife Julie of Panama City Beach, and Dennis and wife Melody of Greenhead; eight grandchildren: Dan Mathis and wife Roxi, Todd Mathis, Jed Mathis and wife Jessica, Sarah Henderson and husband Heath, Isaac Mathis and wife Crystal, Jenee Mathis, Tucker Mathis, and Halley Rhodes and husband Jason; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A graveside family service will take place 12:30 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Brigham officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to the Third Floor Long Term Care Unit at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.