Masters obit

Wilma Mary Masters, 87, died peacefully May 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in law in Westville, Florida.

Wilma was born November 25, 1932 in Neptune, New Jersey. Her childhood was spent in New Jersey where she was raised by her mother Julia Reynolds and her step-father Victor Perri.

In 1952, Wilma married Mr. Robert (Bob) A. Masters in Detroit, Michigan soon after they met at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey where Bob was stationed as a soldier in the US Army. Bob resigned from the US Army in 1957 after a tour of duty in Korea and began his career as a civilian working for the US Department of Army stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas in 1957. Over the course of their marriage, Wilma and Bob, were transferred to several different locations where they were able to raise their children in a variety of places including New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado, Texas, Alaska, North Carolina, and Germany.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Deb) Goolesby and Deb’s husband Donnie Goolesby, their sons DJ and his wife Sue, and Andy Goolesby and his wife Frances and their daughters Bella and Giuliana, and Wilma’s son, Robert Masters, his wife Kathryn and their daughter Rachel, Rachel’s husband Ben Bruns, and their twin daughters, Olivia and Vanessa.

Wilma was a very active, out-going, and high energy person throughout her life. She lived a life rich with varied experiences and outreach. She was a wonderful mother, devoted to her children and their every need. She was a strong advocate for education and insisted her children be well-educated so they could have more opportunities in life. She was also deeply dedicated to tireless service to the Catholic Church and her fellow parishioners. She was most proud of her service as a Eucharistic minister, which enabled her to provide communion and counsel to those that were elderly and homebound. She was an enthusiastic teacher and found great pleasure and fulfillment in teaching children and young adults about Catholic faith, traditions, and sacraments. She enjoyed working with other parishioners in making and then donating prayer quilts to those suffering with illness or the passing of loved ones.

There will be a private graveside service for immediate family members held in Bonifay, Florida with Sims Funeral Home directing.