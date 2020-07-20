Masks for school children

Announcing a faith-based project of making masks for our local school children in Holmes and Washington counties. Our school children will need several sizes that will fit Pre-K – 12th grade.

Here are some mask patterns that you can use: Mask Patterns. These patterns are easily altered to create several sizes.

This is an on-going event that is organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are inviting our community of faith to join them in this effort, and appreciate each of you in making these masks or donating fabric for others to make.

As you make these masks, please deliver them directly to local schools.

For more information, please contact Karen Aukema, coordinator for mask project in Washington County, 850-326-2658.