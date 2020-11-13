Join the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce for the 2020 “Masked & Merry” CalCo Christmas Parades!

The Altha parade will be Friday, Dec. 4th at 6 p.m. The Blountstown parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

To help with lineup and coordination efforts, please sign up by Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

THEME

This year’s parade theme is “Masked & Merry.” What does that mean? Just like 2020, anything goes! We’re going with the flow, and making the merriest of a masked situation! Grab your jingle bells, and let’s kick off the Christmas season!

FLOAT DECORATING CONTEST

This year, an anonymous “elf” pledged to cover a celebration meal for all winners at a local restaurant!

First place will enjoy a $300 credit towards ONE group meal. Second place will get $200 credit, and third will get $100 credit. * Offer valid through 12/31/2020; additional terms apply.

MERRY MASKS

All spectators are encouraged to wear your favorite “Merry Mask”! Don’t have a festive mask? Decorate one! We can’t wait to see the creativity of all our “Masked & Merry” friends!

For more information, or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/CalCoCmas.