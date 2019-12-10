Mask recognized at School Board meeting

Hannah Mask was recognized during Monday night’s meeting of the Washington County School Board for her work with the STEM program. In the summer of 2019, Hannah was selected to participate in a STEM academy at Babson University in Massachusetts. This summer she will participate in a STEM academy that focuses on law/forensics at George Mason University in Washington, D.C.

Daniel Young, representing the Florida Forest Service, presented the School Board with a check in the amount of $3,431.64. The check represented the school district’s portion of income from trees harvested at Pine Log State Park.

The following consent items were approved:

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

2. Approval of Minutes – Workshop, Nov 4, 2019

3. Approval of Minutes – Executive Session, Nov 4, 2019

4. Approval of Minutes – Regular Board Meeting, Nov 11, 2019

5. Approval of Minutes – Public Hearing, Nov 19, 2019

6. Approval of Minutes – Re-Organizational Meeting, Nov 19, 2019

7. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

8. Approval of out-of-state travel for WAVE students to Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan, Alabama on December 18, 2019

9. Approval of District Career & Technical Education (CTE) Instructor Course Requirements – FPTC

10. Approval to expand program offerings at FPTC

11. Approval of purchase order to Chipola College for Dual Enrollment

12. Approval of 2020-21 STEM Collegiate High School Agreement

13. Approval of out-of-state travel for RMS Band students to attend Southern US Honor Band in Troy, AL on December 5-7, 2019

14. Approval of contracted services with Danielle Baxley

15. Approval of School Board Attorney contract

16. Approval of out-of-state travel for Tiffany McKinney to South Carolina for ClearTouch training on December 16- 19, 2019

17. Approval of 2019-2020 Salary Schedule

18. Approval of grounds keeping contract

The following personnel items were approved:

Chipley High School

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Allison Montezuma, teacher, effective December 9, 2019

2. Approval of recommendation of William Wilson, Athletic Director/Head Football Coach, effective January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020

3. Approval of one hour after school pay for Mr. Jorge Bauzo, Teacher on Special Assignment, for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year

Kate M. Smith Elementary School

1. Approval of leave of absence for Holly Dietrich, teacher, effective January 6, 2020 returning March 30, 2020

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Lauren Dailey, paraprofessional, effective January 3, 2020

3. Approval of resignation of Kelli Messer, teacher, effective December 20, 2019

Vernon Elementary School

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Paige Drummond, paraprofessional, effective December 10, 2019 pending pre-employment screening

Vernon High School

1. Approval of recommendation of Gerald Tranquille, Athletic Director, effective January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020