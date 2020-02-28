Martines obit

Edna Verniece Martines, 93 of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, FL.

Born Sunday, February 13, 1927 in Yarbo, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo Jones and the late Minnie Howard Jones.

Surviving are son, Joseph Anthony Martines and wife Jean of Pensacola, FL, daughters, Maria Daehn and husband Bruce of Pensacola, FL and Nora Swain and husband Thomas of Pensacola, FL, sisters, Mary Morris of Lynn Haven, FL and Marie Davis of Sulphur, LA; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.