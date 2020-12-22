Marshall obit

Mr. Walter ‘Buddy’ Franklin Marshall, age 92, of Vernon, Florida passed away December 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 23, 1928 in Vernon, Florida to the late Victor Theodore Marshall and Essie Evans Marshall.

In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by one sister, Waldeen Storm.

Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bessie Robinson Marshall of Vernon, FL; two sons, Victor Edward Marshall of Vernon, FL and Lee Lindsey Marshall and wife, Sun of Vernon, FL; one step-son, Larry Ross Pippen and wife Nancy of Vernon, FL; one step-daughter, Jennifer Chanell Brown and husband, John of Cullman, AL; ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.