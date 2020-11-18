Marrell obit

Mr. Steve Franklin Marrell, age 65, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 11, 2020 at PruittHealth-Santa Rosa in Milton, Florida.

He was born January 5, 1955 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Deward Marrell and Leaner Tipton Marrell.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by two brothers, Chris Marrell and Billy Marrell and one sister, Joan Peacock.

Steve is survived by two sisters, Celena Mixon of Bonifay, FL and Sandy Buzee of Brookhaven, MS and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.