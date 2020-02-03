Marlowe obit

Mr. Truman V. Franklin Marlowe, age 74, of Caryville, Florida passed away February 2, 2020 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida. He was born May 8, 1945 in Red Bay, Florida to the late J.C. Marlowe and Christine Hall Marlowe.

In addition to his parents, Truman was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Elaine Harcus Marlowe, one brother, Pete Marlowe and one sister, Paulette Thomas.

Mr. Marlowe is survived by his three sons, James Marlowe of Caryville, FL, David Marlowe of Caryville, FL and Truman Marlowe, Jr. of Japan; one daughter, Leah Gardner of Tallahassee, FL; one sister, Anita Marlowe of Florence, AL; one brother, Kenny Marlowe of Florence, AL; four grandchildren, Sidney, Samantha, Cody and Jennifer; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold McKissic officiating. Interment will follow in the Caryville City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 at Peel Funeral Home.