Marlow obit

Janet May Marlow, 81 of Chipley, FL passed away January 4, 2021 after complications from pneumonia.

Janet was born on October 27, 1939, to Jahaza B. May and Sam D. May who were members of the Williams, Gainer, May, Russ pioneering families in Northwest Florida. Her parents both served as Washington County Judges.

Janet was a graduate of Troy State University and taught Special Education.

She delighted in her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and took great pride in all of her family.

Janet enjoyed creative pursuits and had a special passion for gardening and flowers.

She was a loving mother and a friend to many and will be dearly missed.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Millard Marlow, and her brother, Jon May.

Survivors include her son, Alan Bodiford and her daughters, Susan L. Brock and Nicole Fortner (Billy Fortner). She is also survived by her sisters, Janice May Brock and daughter Carla Brock, Joan May Stancil and sons, Mark, Phil, Jonathan and Paul, Joy May Knight and husband Bill along with their children, Jenny Bolves, Pearson and Neal Knight. Her grandchildren are Chance Bodiford, Sophie Brock, Chris Taylor, Mary Frances Mitchell and Will (Tonka) Taylor. She is survived by nine great grandchildren: Jazmyn, Schad, Serenity, Owen, Adora, Kameryn, Kadyn, McKenzie and Mason.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Glenwood Cemetery with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.