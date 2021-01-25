Marianna man sentenced to 10 years on child pornography charges

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA- Logan Rosborough of Marianna, Florida, was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of receiving, possessing, and distributing child pornography. Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence, which was handed down on January 20.

“Receiving, possessing and distributing pornographic images and videos of children are crimes that leave victims with significant, long-lasting trauma and a loss of innocence that cannot be recovered,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said. “This behavior is simply intolerable, and in the Northern District of Florida we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to pursue, prosecute, and punish those who engage in these practices.”

In July 2018, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information that Rosborough, 21, had uploaded 49 images containing child pornography via Tumblr, a micro-blogging and social networking website. The majority of the female children in the 49 pornographic images appeared to be younger than 5 years old, and none of them appeared to be older than 12. Further investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) identified over 1,500 images and videos of child pornographic material through searches of Rosborough’s cellular telephone, social media, and electronic storage accounts.

“This child predator thought he could use the anonymity of social media applications to spread vile images without detection,” said Micah McCombs, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the HSI Tampa Field Office. “But thanks to our HSI special agents and our law enforcement partners at the Jackson County Sheriffs Office, he will now be held accountable for his crimes.”

Rosborough was charged in July 2019 with one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor or a minor who has not attained 12 years of age. He pled guilty to all charges on March 17, 2020.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Jackson County Sheriffs Office, I would like to extend sincere gratitude to all of our law enforcement partners,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield. “With their dedication and cooperation, the citizens of Jackson County are able to enjoy a safer community. We will continue to work tirelessly in order to bring those who prey on children to justice.”

This investigation resulted from the collaborative work of the Homeland Security Investigations, the Jackson County Sheriffs Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Spaven.

