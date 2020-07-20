Maphet obit

Jason Maphet, beloved son, brother, uncle, and fiancé was taken by the Lord on July 15, 2020.

Jason was born on November 6, 1974, in Orange, NJ to Paul and Elisabeth Maphet. He called Chipley home for almost 20 years. Jason had a heart of gold, a contagious smile, and would do anything for anyone. Jason left a special mark on everyone he came in contact with. Jason loved his family and friends fiercely, and lived to ride his Harley Davidson. He was a loyal brother to the Iron Legacy MC where he served as a chapter president.

Jason is survived by his mother, Elisabeth Maphet; father, Paul Maphet; sister, Robyn Maphet; nephew, Wyatt; and fiancé, Nicole Gieraltowski.

Jason has gone home to be with the Lord, leaving behind broken hearts and endless memories. The world is a little less bright, but the heavens are shining for they gained a beautiful angel.

Ride the heavens, Jason.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.