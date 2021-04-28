Mantecon obit

Amy Melissa Mantecon, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2021. She was a loving mother, caring sister, and an amazing wife.

Her beautiful smile would light up an entire room and will be greatly missed at her church, Saint Anne’s Catholic Church, and at her job, Agencies for Persons with Disabilities. Amy’s pride was not only in her kids, but also in other children that had the pleasure of experiencing her big heart. Anyone Amy could help would be gifted with a tremendous amount of love, smiles, and big bear hugs. No one was safe from the laughter and love that radiated from her. She would light up the room with just her presence and her huge personality.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia DiPaula.

Amy is survived by her husband, Phillip; siblings, Daniel, Michael, and Kim. She was a proud mother of three beautiful children, Steven (Mater), Amelia (Macoosh), and Joseph (Macho).

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St Anne’s Catholic Church with Father Philip Fortin officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service at St Anne’s Catholic Church.

Interment will be in Fernhill Memorial Gardens in Stuart, FL, at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.