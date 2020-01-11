Manning obit

Mrs. Wilma Cleo Manning, age 70, of Ponce de Leon, Florida went to be with her Lord on January 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born May 13, 1949 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Amos Thomas Music and Mamie Musik Music.

In addition to her parents, Cleo was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Music and Chester Music, one sister, Thelma Louise Cannon and one sister-in-law, Janice Music.

Mrs. Manning is survived by her husband, of 42 years, James Henry Manning of Ponce de Leon, FL; three daughters, Lori Smith and husband Eric of Bonita Springs, FL, Donna Walsingham and husband Eric of Ponce de Leon, FL and Chrissy Harris and husband Gary of Bonifay, FL; honorary daughter, Tina Rushing & husband, Matthew of Ponce de Leon, FL; two step-sons, Wayne Manning of Westville, FL and Wendell Manning and wife Myrtle of Mossy Head, FL; two step-daughters, Janice Foister and husband Doug of Panama City, FL and Glenda Roller of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Phillip Music of Bonifay, FL, Cecil Music and wife Joan of LaBelle, FL and Robby Music and wife Melissa of LaBelle, FL; four sisters, Joann Baker and husband Wilburn of Westville, FL, Donna Boroughs and husband Steve of Westville, FL, Kathy French and husband Kenny of Geneva, AL and Lisa Crutchfield and husband David of Bonifay, FL; 16 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at New Smyrna Assembly of God Church with Rev. John Richbourg officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 PM at New Smyrna Assembly of God Church, 1849 Adolph Whitaker Road, Bonifay, FL.