Mancill obit

Helen Rogers Mancill, 77 years old of Gritney, Florida, passed away September 12, 2020 at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Holmes County on April 6, 1943 to Clyde Smitson Rogers and Sarah Elizabeth French Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, George Jerry Hall and second husband Gerald Thomas Mancill. She is also preceded by siblings and their spouses: sister Louise Pitts (Johnny), sister Lois Phillips, brother Lonnie Rogers (Audrey), and brother Jimmy Rogers (Brenda).

She is survived by her son Jerry Hall and wife Jennifer Hall of Gritney, as well as granddaughters Cricket, Cami and Cait and bonus granddaughters Teresa and her daughter, Alexis Cooper.

She is also survived by siblings: sister Margaret Harris (Melvin), brother Frank Rogers (Elaine), brother Leamon Rogers (Ethel), along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held 12:00 pm noon Thursday, September 17, 2020, at New Smyrna Assembly of God Church with Rev. Michael Goodson and Rev. John Richbourg officiating. Interment will follow in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm noon at New Smyrna Assembly of God Church.